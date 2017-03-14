CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A strong difference of opinion has developed over the 2017 budget for Cambridge Municipal Court. In this year’s appropriation ordinance for the City of Cambridge, the budget for Municipal Court, as approved by City Council on Monday night, was set at just over $1,078,000. However, for the first time in nearly 30 years on the bench at Muni Court, Judge John Mark Nicholson has issued an order requiring the city to fund the court this year at nearly $1,158,000, that’s a difference of around $80,000. The Judge stated the responsibility for the court’s budget is his, due to the separation of the executive, legislative and judicial portions of the government and that the decision to override the city’s budget was not an easy one to make, but is necessary…

Judge Nicholson stated he wants to increase the salary of the Court’s Magistrate by $5,000 due to a greatly increased work load and to raise the hourly pay of eight to ten lower tier employees, to make their wages competitive with the cities and courts of similar size and case load.

City Officials have a different opinion. Both administrators and those on City Council said that while they are not against raises for deserving employees, such an increase for the court would have a negative impact on the entire city budget and could affect a number of departments. Both Council and Mayor Tom Orr are expecting this year’s budget to be tight and are urging all department heads to continue to be frugal and minimize expenditures. It was also pointed out a .50 cent raise this year and next for non-union employees city wide has been approved with the budget. Council’s Finance Chair Tim Evancho says with that increase the city has been fair to all employees across the board…

Both sides remain in communication, however if a compromise cannot be reached, arbitration could be required, or the Judge’s order can be contested in court.