CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) – A New York graduate student seeking historic recognition for John Glenn’s birthplace in Ohio says the proposal has been rejected.

The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports state history officials wrote 24-year-old Adam Sackowitz that the Cambridge home in Guernsey County where Glenn was born in 1921 wasn’t a strong candidate for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Ohio History Connection says the National Park Service now views Glenn’s boyhood home in New Concord, where he moved at age 2, as “most suitable” for recognition.

Sackowitz is continuing to pursue a Glenn statue, signage and historic marker in Cambridge to honor the astronaut and statesman, who died in December at the age of 95.