CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Southeastern Ohio counties by-and-large saw marked increases in unemployment in December, when compared to the month before.

County-by-county jobless data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Bureau of Labor Market Information shows that Monroe County once again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in December at 9.6 percent, up from 9.0 percent in November. Noble County had the second-highest rate in the state, at 8.6 percent (7.9 percent in November), while Morgan County came in third, at 7.9 percent (6.8 percent in November).

Elsewhere in our listening area, Guernsey County reported 7.0 percent unemployment (6.2 percent in November), followed by Jefferson County at 6.9 percent (7.0 percent in November) and Coshocton County at 6.5 percent (6.0 percent in November). Harrison County reported 6.3 percent joblessness last month (6.0 percent in November) and Belmont County came in at 6.2 percent (6.0 percent in November). Washington County saw 5.9 percent unemployment in December (6.0 percent in November), with Muskingum County at 5.8 percent (5.2 percent in November). Tuscarawas County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate last month, at 5.2 percent (5.0 percent in November).

Mercer County in western Ohio reported the lowest jobless rate in the state in December, at 3.1 percent (2.8 percent in November).

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said on Friday that Ohio’s average jobless rate last month was 4.9 percent, unchanged from October and November.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate is adjusted to take seasonal employment into consideration, while county-by-county rates are based on raw data.