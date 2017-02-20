CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Japanese multinational corporation will soon have a hand in publishing a number of Ohio newspapers, including The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository and The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge.

SoftBank Group announced last week that it will purchase the parent company of GateHouse Media, the firm that recently acquired Wooster-based Dix Communications and all of its publications. The company, which counts Sprint among its investments, reportedly paid $3.3 billion in cash for the corporation that owns more than 500 newspapers, as well as a number of new media and real estate holdings.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Because SoftBank has purchased GateHouse Media’s parent company and all of its holdings, media analysts predict that little will change for local newspapers and other publications involved in the deal.

Dix Communications last month announced that it would sell The Daily Jeffersonian and four other community newspapers, along with its other publishing ventures, to GateHouse Media for $21.2 million.

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder and CEO of SoftBank, pledged to President Donald Trump late last year that his company would invest $50 billion and create 50,000 new jobs in the U.S.