NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — An insanity plea has been withdrawn by a homeless man originally from Florida, who will now stand trial for the June kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of an 11-year-old Tuscarawas County boy.

Thirty-two-year-old Randy Vento’s defense attorney withdrew a request for a second competency evaluation after his client refused to participate in the examination this week. Judge Edward O’Farrell of the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court referred to the findings from Vento’s original competency report to allow the trial to move forward.

Vento’s attorney also changed his client’s original plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, to a plea of not guilty.

The presiding Judge also ordered that arrangements be made for Vento to be present at the trial by video after he could be heard yelling profanities throughout the building inside a waiting area of the courthouse.

Vento’s trial is set to begin on Monday.