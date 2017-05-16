COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The U.S. Marine Corps is preparing to present a historic color guard drill at the Ohio Statehouse.

The Ohio House and Nationwide have partnered to bring the Marines’ battle color detachment to downtown Columbus at noon Tuesday as part of Armed Forces Appreciation Week.

The Capital Square Review and Advisory Board says it’s the highly skilled unit’s first performance at Ohio’s state capital and a rare large-scale drill by the group outside Washington, D.C. The event includes the Marines’ drum and bugle corps, the silent drill platoon, a 24-rifle precision drill team and the Marine color guard and color sergeant.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says the free event on the Statehouse West Lawn pays tribute to U.S. troops serving around the world.