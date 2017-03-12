CADIZ,Ohio–One person is dead following a three vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday.

According to reports around 7:30 am Saturday, the victim was driving westbound on U.S. 250 between Uhrichsville and Cadiz, when the driver drifted left of center, striking an eastbound semi.

The impact caused the vehicle to then careen into another into another truck, striking it head on.

Sources say, the drivers of the two trucks was not injured, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of U.S. 250 along Tappan Lake was closed to traffic for more than four hours, while crews cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.