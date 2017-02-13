CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Plans are moving forward to bring a state-of-the-art, natural gas-powered electricity-generating facility to Guernsey County by the end of 2020.

Cambridge-Area Chamber of Commerce members last week heard a presentation from Mike and Mary King, partners in the Indianapolis-based Apex Power Group. The Kings last April announced plans to construct the more-than 1600 megawatt power-generator adjacent to Interstate 77 in Valley Township, in southern Guernsey County.

Mike King told those gathered that the Guernsey Power Station will create “about 500 construction jobs for the two-year construction period and about 25 full time positions when operational.” King said construction is expected to begin as early as Spring 2018, with the facility coming on-line by Summer 2020.

The Kings said the construction phase of the project will cost around $1.4 billion. Once it is constructed, the Guernsey Power Station is expected to add at least $10 million per-year to the area’s economy.

Mary King said that the Apex project is on schedule, and that the company is currently working with the Ohio Power Siting Board to complete the permitting process. As construction draws nearer, King said that Apex will work with the Village of Byesville to tap into water and waste water resources, as well as other local businesses for the services they can provide.

Apex considered a number of sites in southwestern Pennsylvania and southeastern Ohio before arriving at the Valley Township site in Guernsey County. King said the site presented the best access to the interstate, railroads, existing electrical infrastructure and the Rockies Express natural gas pipeline.

The station will utilize two natural gas-fired combustion turbine generators and one steam turbine generator fired by heat recovered from the combustion turbines.

The Guernsey Power Station is expected to provide enough power to serve roughly 1.6 million average-size homes in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.