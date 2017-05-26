CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Lore City woman is facing possible drugs charges following an incident at a Southgate Parkway business on Thursday.

The 40-year-old female was stopped by the Cambridge Police after employees became concerned and called because she appeared disoriented and under the influence of something while in the store. The store manager told officers that the woman was fidgety and kept dropping a candy bar she was attempting to eat. She did not seem to know what she wanted and stumbled while walking back out to her vehicle.

The woman, who seemed to be impaired to police as well, reportedly told officers she had been on suboxone and had relapsed recently. She also advised police she was addicted to pain meds and meth. A CPD K-9 was brought in and positively indicated on the vehicle. A probable cause search was then executed and police found what is suspected to be methamphetamine hidden in a make-up bag in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspected narcotics were sent to Ohio BCI for testing. Felony charges against the woman are pending.