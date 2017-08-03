CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — One of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office most wanted suspects is in custody.

37-year-old Clifton Hamilton of Cambridge had been charged with a felony five count of trafficking in cocaine in Cambridge Municipal Court in late July and was at large. Authorities thought they might pick up Hamilton in Tuesday morning’s drug eradication raids, however he was not found in any of the homes.

Hamilton reportedly caused a disturbance at Southeastern Med when he showed up late Tuesday night telling doctors he may have overdosed. According to reports his heart rate was rapid and he showed some signs of a possible heart attack. Reports from the Cambridge Police state that Hamilton told officers he had smoked too much crack that night and something was “not right”. Hospital personnel recognized Hamilton from a story this week on YourRadioPlace.com saying he was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office and notified authorities. Once stabilized, he was taken into custody by the Cambridge Police and served with his capias. Deputies say that Hamilton has a long and violent criminal history. He remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail.