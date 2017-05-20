CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office has launched a new initiative to seek greater punishment for drug traffickers dealing heroin, meth and other deadly drugs in the community.

Earlier this month, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Guernsey County Department of Job and Family Services began collaborating to uncover fraud associated with the illegal traffic of drugs. This allows GCDJFS to revoke benefits and recover the money from improper benefit payments.

Prosecutor Joel Blue stated, “These are benefits meant to help individuals and families who are struggling. As a community we cannot tolerate this type of abuse, let alone subsidizing a criminal enterprise.”

In September 2011, sentencing guidelines changed for Ohio, making many drug traffickers ineligible for prison. But, under Ohio law, drug dealers who have lied on administrative forms can be disqualified from assistance programs, such as those offered by ODJFS. Penalties for administrative fraud start with a one-year ban for the first offense and graduates to a lifetime for a third offense. The dealer can also be required to pay back the county for benefits collected fraudulently.

Chief Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Donehue-Angler said that many of the dealers authorities encounter are receiving assistance. She adds, “They claim little-to-no income in order to receive housing and food stamps, which allows them to pocket all their drug income. It’s an abuse of the system at taxpayer expense.”

Catching drug dealer fraud requires the mutual cooperation of the Prosecutor’s Office and GCDJFS. Both county offices will now be cross-referencing criminals who have been convicted of drug trafficking to ensure that dealers cannot ‘work the system.’

Jim Hunter, the county’s fraud investigator, says the collaboration is a win for both departments. Hunter says, “These dealers are hit with more consequences and the county is recouping fraudulent costs.”

Since May 1, 2014 through the work of fraud investigators have recovered over $146,000 in improper benefit payments paid out in Guernsey County.

Blue cited a historical example as precedent for his office’s latest effort to take down drug dealers in Guernsey County. “Al Capone was brought down by tax fraud. If food stamp fraud is going to give law enforcement another avenue to stop the illegal traffic of drugs, I’ll take it.”