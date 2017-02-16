CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Guernsey County authorities have received their Collaborative Law Enforcement Agency Certification from the State of Ohio.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden and Cambridge Police Chief Mark DeLancey jointly announced on Thursday that their respective agencies have adopted and implemented the new statewide standard, established to strengthen community and police relations.

Chief DeLancey says becoming certified is no simple task:

Sheriff Paden noted that, as far as the new standard goes, law enforcement in Guernsey County is ahead of the curve:

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies in a process to ensure they are in compliance with the new standard. The certification includes meeting standards regarding the use of deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

Sheriff Paden said that Lieutenant Curtis Braniger spearheaded his agency’s certification efforts and coordinated personnel training and policy development regarding the new standard. Chief DeLancey recognized Police Captain Mark Baker for his hard work and dedication in achieving his department’s certification in a quick and timely manner.

At this time, just over 30 percent of all agencies statewide are certified. The first list of all compliant Ohio law enforcement agencies will be released in March.