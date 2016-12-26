CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Thomas Galbreath Jr. has been hired as bailiff for the Juvenile/Probate Division of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Galbreath, who began his appointment on December 19, was administered the oath by Judge David Bennett. As bailiff, Galbreath will monitor the courtrooms for any signs of illegal activity or disregard of the rules of the Court.

Galbreath also serves as a Special Deputy at the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and is the Chief of the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department. Galbreath was previously employed with the East Muskingum Local School District for the past 16 years.

Judge Bennett says, of Galbreath, “I believe that Tom will bring a number of useful skills and experience to his new position, including his extensive law enforcement, EMT, and fire fighting background.”

Galbreath is a graduate of John Glenn High School and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. He is also a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), and has obtained his Operations Level Hazmat and Level II Firefighting Certificates.

Galbreath and his wife, Chris, reside in Cambridge with their three children.