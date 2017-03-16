CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A pair of brothers will face theft charges after items reportedly stolen from a Woodlawn Avenue home were found in their possession.

The siblings were arrested after police executed a high-risk search warrant at the home, which resulted in drug charges against two other suspects, this past weekend.

Misdemeanor charges were filed on 30-year-old Kevin Watson of Byesville for theft and criminal trespassing, while 28-year-old Jeremy Watson of Cambridge faces a single misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

According to reports from the Cambridge Police, officers were dispatched to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue late Saturday after witnesses reported observing two males enter a home and then fleeing with stolen items. The items were reportedly stolen from the residence a short time after a Cambridge Police SWAT team executed a warrant on Saturday.

The brothers were located at a Chestnut Street home a short time later, where Police reportedly recovered the items, including Michael Jordan action figures, jerseys and other memorabilia. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was also reportedly seized from Kevin Watson. The contents of the bag were sent to Ohio BCI for testing. Pending results from BCI, drug charges against Kevin Watson may be filed at a later date.

Bond for Kevin Watson was set at $3,000 with no 10 % allowed while Jeremy Watson was granted a personal recognizance bond. Both brothers have been released from custody.