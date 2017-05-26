CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A number of suspects were arrested and felony charges are pending following a blitz by local law enforcement officials against alleged drug dealers.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff’s Detectives, approximately 20 units, including sheriff’s deputies and troopers from the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, took part in the operation in the southern part of Guernsey County on Wednesday night. Along with the arrests, alleged narcotics were seized, from vehicles in the area. The operation took place in Lore City, Senecaville, Quaker City, Buffalo, Pleasant City, Cumberland and surrounding areas. Both deputies and troopers worked together on this week’s operation and are planning additional joint operations in the near future.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said he was pleased with the results of the blitz and is looking forward to more collaborative efforts with the State Highway Patrol over the next few months.

Felony charges will be submitted to the Grand Jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court as a result of the blitz, pending the results of drug testing by Ohio BCI.