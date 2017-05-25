COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state commission in Ohio has agreed to move forward on the governor’s request to invest $20 million in the fight against the state and national opioid crisis.

The plan calls for putting $12 million toward scientific breakthroughs and developing products in areas including pharmaceuticals and health technologies.

Another $8 million will fund a technology challenge that will give out grants and prizes for bringing scientific ideas to the public.

The Third Frontier Commission agreed to back the request Wednesday.

Ohio led the nation with 2,700 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2015, a 28 percent increase over the year before.

Republican Gov. John Kasich outlined his plan for putting more money toward the opioid crisis during his State of the State address in April.