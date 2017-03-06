CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A pair of suspects recently charged in connection with an alleged heroin trafficking operation in and around Cambridge have been indicted on additional charges.

The Cambridge Police Department reports that 31-year-old Kareem “Twin” Reddick of the Bronx was indicted last week on two counts of kidnapping, as well as single felony counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition. Reddick, who was already jailed for possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal tools, now stands accused in the Nov. 2016 assault of a 16-year-old Cambridge girl.

At last report, Reddick remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on $1 million bond.

A grand jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court last week also indicted 23-year-old Kerri Dingus on a single felony count of tampering with evidence. Reports say that, when the Cambridge Police SWAT team took Dingus into custody last Tuesday at a Brown Avenue residence, she attempted to swallow a bag of suspected heroin. Dingus was already facing charges of trafficking in heroin within 1000 feet of a school, possession of heroin and possession of criminal tools for her alleged involvement in the drug trafficking operation of 32-year-old Allen Henderson, who was previously arrested and charged for his reported role.

Dingus and Henderson were placed in custody in the county jail but have since been released on bond.

Last month, Reddick, Henderson and 13 other suspects were indicted on charges related to the organized trafficking of heroin and other drugs, with alleged ties to drug trafficking operations out of the Bronx, New York and Detroit, Michigan.

Several of those suspects are currently still wanted and believed to be on the run, including 31-year-old Tyrell Collins and 25-year-old Jaleel King, both of the Bronx, as well as 52-year-old Vincent Capito and 19-year-old Charlie Luckett, both of Detroit. Those under indictment, who have not been located, face nationwide extradition to be prosecuted locally, when arrested.