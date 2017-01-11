COLUMBUS, Ohio — The late John Glenn could soon be among the Ohio greats memorialized on the Statehouse grounds.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that graduate student Adam Sackowitz is leading the charge for a statue and painting of the hero to be housed in the state capitol. Glenn, a former Democrat U.S. senator, astronaut and fighter pilot, died Dec. 8 at age 95.

The 25-year-old New York native has studied Glenn’s life and work for years, making it the topic of his graduate thesis. Sackowitz said Glenn was a true American and Ohio hero who deserves to be recognized at the Statehouse.

Sackowitz is working closely with Democratic State Rep. Michael Sheehy on the proposal. Sheehy said he plans to introduce the idea to fellow representatives this week, and he’ll introduce legislation for the statue, if necessary.

Both Sheehy and Sackowitz said private donations could be raised to cover the cost of a statue and painting.

Sackowitz is also working with state officials to designate Glenn’s birthplace in Cambridge as a historic landmark.