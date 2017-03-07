COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio Democrat says Gov. John Kasich, who wants teachers to job shadow at local businesses to renew their licenses, should have to try the job shadowing experience himself.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that a planned bill by State Rep. Brigid Kelly of Norwood and other Democratic representatives would require Kasich to spend 40 hours each year shadowing workers at public schools, from teachers to cafeteria staff. Kelly says he would have to visit schools with ratings that varied along the state’s A-through-F grading system.

Teachers and their unions have protested Kasich’s job shadow proposal, introduced as part of his state budget. Some have given Kasich’s proposal credit for more-broadly implementing an externship opportunity, but they balked at the idea of requiring the experience for all teachers.

Democrats hold a super-minority in the Ohio House, so it’s unlikely Kelly’s bill will pass. Still, Republicans are likely to scrap or change many of Kasich’s proposals before the budget takes effect July 1.

Kasich’s idea stems in part from a recommendation from a group of higher education, business and trade leaders who sit on the governor’s workforce board. The governor routinely talks about the need to have schools and businesses work together so students are prepared for 21st Century jobs.