CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department is looking at picking up another canine after a large donation by a local business to the FOP K-9 Fund.

Carol Goff and Associates made the generous donation to the Cambridge Police K-9 Unit toward purchasing and equipping a new police K-9 for the department. Goff donated $1,000 to the Jerry Dragosin Lodge #10 K-9 Fund to be utilized for the purchase, health care and upkeep for the police department’s working dogs. K-9 “Breeze” with Patrolman Jerod Eubanks joined K-9 “Luna” at the department after completing training and certifying this week in Canton. “Luna” is now assigned to special operations, consisting of drug and parcel interdiction, undercover work and special assignments.

The recently donated funds will be used towards the purchase of a younger, second police dog, to be assigned with K-9 Breeze in the uniform division. The new K-9 prospect, a Belgian Malinois, is currently being trained in Canton with the Police K-9 Association and will be assigned to Patrolman Zach Smith after certification.

Pictured- Cambridge City Councilman and realtor with Carol Goff and Associates, Patrolman Zach Smith future K-9 handler and Lt. Karl Milam- head of CPD K-9 Operations.