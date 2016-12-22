Auditor, Sheriff: western Ohio authorities found skimmer at gas station

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Guernsey County officials are warning area residents to be on-the-lookout for credit card skimmers, similar to one found in western Ohio last week.

County Auditor Tony Brown and Sheriff Jeffrey Paden issued the notice on Wednesday after learning of this scam. The officials say the so-called skimmers fit over credit card readers inside gas stations, convenience stores and retail establishments. The device gives the scammers the ability to gather the card information of people who pay inside the station or store via a Bluetooth connection to the perpetrator’s phone or laptop.

Sheriff Paden says one was discovered in Hamilton County, near Cincinnati, last week. The device was turned over to Homeland Security shortly thereafter.

Brown added that, since credit card readers are not subject to the state-mandated weights and measures tests, the County Auditor cannot inspect the readers on a regular basis.

Consumers are urged to be vigilant, especially during the holiday travel season, and to report any suspicious devices or activity to local law enforcement.