COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine presented the annual “Two Days in May” Conference on Victim Assistance awards on Tuesday, with a local advocate receiving honors.

Michelle Carpenter, CEO of the Guernsey County Haven of Hope, was presented with the 2017 Robert Denton Special Achievement Award. The award recognizes outstanding efforts in Ohio made towards helping victims of crime.

Carpenter, along with Lt. Sam Williams and Lt. Jason Mackie of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, led victims-of-crime experts through a course called “On Scene: A Coordinated Response” during the conference. The course discussed the importance of victim’s advocates and law enforcement officials working together at the scene to assist victims of violent crimes.

The Guernsey County Haven of Hope is considered a model agency, statewide. On a recent visit to Guernsey County, DeWine called the Haven “one of the most comprehensive services in the State of Ohio” for their high level of response to their clientele.