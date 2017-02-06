COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gas prices in Ohio remain relatively low compared with the rest of the country as the week gets underway.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was about $2.07 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Only Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee had lowers averages.

Ohio’s average was down from $2.40 a month ago but still significantly higher than a year ago, when drivers were paying just $1.53.

In our listening area, Cambridge has the lowest price at the pump, at $1.94 per-gallon. In Caldwell, the reported low is $1.99 a-gallon, while residents in Barnesville will pay around $2.04 per-gallon.

The national average Monday was $2.27, about the same as last week but up from $1.75 at this time last year.

AAA says the national average decreased daily for three weeks in January, amid increased crude oil production and lower driving demand.