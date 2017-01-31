WOODSFIELD, Ohio — Four suspects were arrested in Monroe County on Saturday morning after authorities reportedly recovered illicit narcotics in the parking lot of a local business.

According to reports from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered nine grams of crystal meth, 15 grams of methamphetamine, $800 and syringes from the suspects at around 2 a.m. at the Woodsfield McDonald’s.

Officers arrested Summer Longenette, Courtenay Robinson, Austin Mullins, and Joseph Reeves.

All four suspects have been charged with felony counts of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.