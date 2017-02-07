CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate found unresponsive at the Guernsey County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Paden tells AVC News that corrections officers were performing rounds at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they discovered the inmate, a 29-year-old man, still in his bed. Officers then attempted to wake the man, but he continued to show no signs of life. Medical personnel immediately responded to the jail, but were unable to revive him.

Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Schubert pronounced the man dead at the scene. His remains were sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

Sheriff Paden says that, while it’s still unclear how the man died, detectives do not suspect foul play.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family in Arkansas can be notified.