18-year-old will serve 18 months for having, filming sexual contact with minor

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A former Zanesville High School student athlete, previously convicted for a number a sex-related crimes, was sentenced on Wednesday.

The Zanesville Times-Recorder reports that 18-year-old KeShawn Underwood of Zanesville will serve 18 months in prison on several charges that stem from Underwood having and recording sexual contact with minors. Underwood will also be classified as a Tier-II sex offender and will be required to register as such every 180 days for 25 years.

Last month, Underwood pleaded guilty to four counts: unlawful sexual conduct involving a minor (M1), tampering with evidence (F3) and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor (F4).

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office previously stated that Underwood engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl and recorded it on his cell phone after a July 31 party. When police later searched his phone, investigators discovered a second recording of sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl, along with several sexual photos of females who could not be identified.

Underwood could have faced up-to six years imprisonment for the crimes.