MARIETTA, Ohio — The accusations against the former director of the Washington County Board of Elections are mounting.

Fifty-three-year-old Tara Hupp of Marietta originally faced a felony-four count of theft for allegedly stealing approximately $30,000 from the Marietta Tigers Booster Club in early May.

Hupp has now been accused of stealing more than $300,000 while serving as the club’s treasurer. Hupp was arraigned on the new charges earlier this week and pleaded not guilty.

She resigned in the first week of May from her post as director of the board of elections.