COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach has announced a run for Ohio attorney general that could give Democrats one of their strongest chances next year to cut into Republicans’ total hold on state government.

The 51-year-old lawyer from Cleveland spent 20 years as a federal prosecutor, arguing cases against corruption, drug trafficking and terrorism. He served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from 2009 to 2016.

Dettelbach faces two-term Republican Ohio Auditor Dave Yost for the open seat. The 60-year-old Yost is a former Delaware County prosecutor and journalist.

Dettelbach’s formal announcement Tuesday follows a week of visits with urban and rural Ohioans who he says feel “the system is rigged.” He pledges that, as attorney general, he would assure the law works equally for everyone.