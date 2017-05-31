ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A former St. Clairsville teacher and softball coach was sentenced in a Belmont County courtroom on Tuesday for sexual misconduct with one of her student-athletes.

Thirty-four-year-old Rachel Duncan pleaded guilty earlier this month to nine counts of gross sexual imposition and was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison on each charge; however, she will serve only one-and-a-half years behind bars. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and the defense agreed to recommend that the sentences run concurrently.

She is also considered a Tier I sex offender, and will be required to register annually for 15 years. She will forfeit her teaching certificate, as well.

Duncan had been on unpaid leave since August 2016 after more than 9,000 text messages between the defendant and the victim were forensically retrieved from their cellphones. The incidents allegedly began in early 2014 and continued for more than two years.