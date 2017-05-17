ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A former teacher and coach has admitted to sexual misconduct with one of her student-athletes.

Thirty-four-year-old Rachael Duncan pleaded guilty to nine counts of gross sexual imposition (F4) in a Belmont County courtroom on Tuesday. The charges were amended, from sexual battery to gross sexual imposition, as part of a negotiated plea.

The maximum penalty is 18 months on each count, meaning Duncan could face nearly 14 years behind bars. She is also considered a Tier I sex offender, and will be required to register annually for 15 years. She will also forfeit her teaching certificate.

Duncan has been on unpaid leave since August 2016 after more than 9,000 text messages between the defendant and the victim were forensically retrieved from their cellphones. The incidents allegedly began in early 2014 and continued for more than two years. She was the softball coach at St. Clairsville High School.

Duncan’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.