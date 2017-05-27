MARIETTA, Ohio–A federal grand jury in Columbus has returned a two-count indictment against the former commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to WTAP TV, the indictment returned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Columbus charges William Elschlager, 48, with cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to Count 1 of the indictment, Elschlager allegedly used electronic communication devices to harass, intimidate and surveil his former girlfriend. The crimes are alleged to have taken place between Nov. 23, 2015, and Jan. 17, 2016.

Count two alleges that Elschlager conducted an unlawful traffic stop after tracking her location by using an unauthorized GPS device placed on her vehicle.

Elschlager was arrested on May 17 in Washington County and arraigned the following day in federal court in Columbus.

Reports indicate that Elschlager previously faced charges in Washington County Common Pleas Court related to the stalking accusations and for allegedly using a law-enforcement database to obtain information about women who he pulled over during traffic stops.

All of those charges were dropped prior to his arrest on federal charges.

However, sources say he is still facing one count of tampering with records, and six counts of theft, in Delaware County, where he served as a Highway Patrol sergeant.

He was indicted on those charges in May 2016.