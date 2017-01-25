MT. OLIVE, W.Va. — A former Marietta College professor convicted for child pornography-related crimes was killed Sunday while serving time at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in West Virginia.

Sixty-six-year-old Eugene R. Anderson was serving a prison sentence totaling more than 240 years when he was killed during an assault by one or more inmates in an outdoor recreation area.

The Mount Olive Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown while West Virginia State Police officials investigated the homicide. The weapon used to kill Anderson was reportedly recovered, but authorities have yet to identify any suspects.

Anderson was convicted of child pornography and prostitution charges stemming from incidents in Washington County, Ohio, and Wood County, West Virginia, in 2003 and was sentenced to 180 years in prison. He was convicted of the sexual abuse of two minor victims in 2015 and sentenced to an additional 60 years.

He was formerly the director of information technology and an associate computer science professor at Marietta College.