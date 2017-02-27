NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a Tuscarawas County boy last summer.

Thirty-two-year-old Randy Vento appeared on Friday for sentencing in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Judge Edward O’Farrell reportedly became emotional before issuing his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Vento was previously found guilty on six counts that included rape, felonious assault and attempted murder. Vento was arrested in June 2016 for beating and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old Mineral City boy before leaving him in a wooded area.

Vento’s court case was marked by oddities, including an insanity plea that was later retracted after Vento refused to cooperate; Vento’s appearance via video, because of his multiple outbursts in the Tuscarawas County Courthouse; and the filing of four, handwritten motions by Vento during his trial, even as his attorney delivered closing arguments on his behalf.