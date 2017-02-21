NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County jury has convicted a homeless man, originally from Florida, for the brutal assault of an area boy last summer.

At the conclusion of the week-long trial, jurors deliberated for just two hours on Friday before finding 32-year-old Randy Vento guilty on all charges, including two counts of rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, and attempted murder. Vento was arrested in June 2016 for beating and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old Mineral City boy before leaving him in a wooded area.

Vento’s court case was marked by oddities, including an insanity plea that was later retracted after Vento refused to cooperate; Vento’s appearance via video, because of his multiple outbursts in the Tuscarawas County Courthouse; and the filing of four, handwritten motions on Friday, even as his attorney delivered closing arguments on his behalf.

Vento could face life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on Friday.