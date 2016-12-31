Official: 5 shot at Ohio resort area are treated at hospital

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff’s office says five people were shot at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.

The Mansfield New Journal reports the shootings happened just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield. Richland County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Sweat tells the newspaper all the victims were treated at a local hospital.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for the state Attorney General’s Office, says three state crime scene agents are assisting. She didn’t have further details.

Local media reports say the victims were all males between 17 and 19, and were taken to a Mansfield hospital by private vehicle.

Spruce Hill Inn is described on its website as a place for retreats, meetings, reunions and graduations.