PHILO, Ohio — More than two-dozen people have been convicted in Muskingum County on charges related to the poaching of white-tailed deer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the convictions of five adults and 20 juveniles on a total of 161 charges, which included hunting without a permit, hunting without permission failure to check a deer, jacklighting and illegal possession of a firearm.

The ODNR said the investigation began in 2014 after the department received a number of complaints deer being shot illegally near Philo. State officials received a lead in 2015 when the State Highway Patrol pulled over and adult and four juveniles and found three dead deer in the vehicle. The ODNR says this led to the group of 25 suspects who were eventually indicted and convicted.

Over the course of the investigation, the ODNR allegedly seized firearms, deer remains and ginseng as evidence.

Those convicted in the case were ordered to pay more than $1,600 in fines and around $3,000 in court costs. They must also complete a combined 440 hours of community service, as well as a number of gun-safety related programs.