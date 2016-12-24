Former Ramage Royal Blue building owned by CDC, scorched

Update @ 3:00 p.m.:

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Arson has been named as the suspected cause of a blaze that began early Friday morning in downtown Byesville.

Members of the Byesville Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Main Street and S. 2nd Street shortly after 5 a.m. The fire caused considerable damage to the former Ramage Royal Blue building, which is currently owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. Ron Gombeda, Executive Director of the CDC, says the building was under a land contract to be developed into a personal fitness facility. According to Gombeda, evidence uncovered by fire investigators shows that vagrants were squatting on the second floor of the building.

The State Fire Marshals Office has named arson as the suspected cause of the fire. Anyone with information that could help identify the person or persons responsible for starting the blaze is asked to contact the State Fire Marshall’s Office at 1-800-589-2728, the Byesville Police Department at 740-685-2121 or the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.

Mutual aid was provided by the Cambridge Fire Department. Reports indicate that no one was injured in the fire.

Update @ 8:00 a.m.:

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews have contained a blaze that began early Friday morning in downtown Byesville.

Members of the Byesville Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Main Street and S. 2nd Street shortly after 5 a.m. The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol previously reported that traffic was being diverted from the scene, near the major thoroughfares of State Route 209 and State Route 821.

The blaze did considerable damage to the former Ramage Royal Blue building, which is currently owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. Ron Gombeda, Executive Director of the CDC, tells AVC News that the building was under a land contract to be developed into a personal fitness facility.

The cause of the fire is as-of-yet unknown. The State Fire Marshals Office has been called in to assist Byesville fire officials with an investigation.

Original:

BYESVILLE, Ohio — Traffic has been restricted near the intersection of Main Street and S. 2nd Street in Byesville this morning, as fire crews battle a blaze in the middle of the village.

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol tells AVC News that troopers are assisting the Byesville Volunteer Fire Department in diverting traffic from the scene, near the major thoroughfares of State Route 209 and State Route 821. Crews reportedly responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Few details about the fire are available at this time, but again, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

AVC News will bring you more information, as it becomes available.