CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Finance Committee of Cambridge City Council met on Monday night, facing a lengthy agenda.

Finance approved a request by Mayor Tom Orr to appropriate a donation of $1,000 from AMG Vanadium to the Cambridge Police K-9 Fund. The company gave the Mayor discretion to place the funds where he felt they were needed.

The committee also appropriated the 2017 Annual Grants Budget as requested by the City’s Economic and Community Development Department. CHIP grants worth over $750,000 are included in the $965,000 appropriation.

Cambridge Police Chief Mark DeLancey requested the appropriation of $1,500 from Wal-Mart into the Police Supply Fund Line Item. DeLancey said the funds would be used to purchase some surveillance cameras.

And Finance approved a request by Safety Director Rocky Hill to apply for a Fire Department Individual Equipment Grant. The grants are bid for competitively and are worth $15,000.

The Committee entered into executive session to discuss compensation for the City Engineer, and to discuss a personnel issue at Cambridge Municipal Court with Judge John Mark Nicholson. No significant action was taken on either issue.