CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Both the Finance and Legislative Committees of Cambridge City Council met on Monday night.

Finance okayed five requests from the City Engineer’s Office. The committee gave Engineer Jeff McConaughy authorization to advertise for bids and enter into contract for construction of the North Fifth Street improvement project. An Ohio Public Works grant will pay $115,000 towards the $374,000 project, with the $260,000 balance funded locally. The project will replace sidewalks and repave North Fifth from Steubenville Avenue to Sherman Avenue. Bids will be collected by April and contracts will be awarded in May.

The Engineer also requested permission apply for and enter into contract for three different grants with the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both Small Cities funding and Transportation Alternate funding would help pay for a project to bring Steubenville Avenue up to date in 2020 or 2021. The funding from both grants, worth around $4 million, would pay for new sidewalks, gutters, curbing, street lights, traffic lights and repaving of the street from Highland Avenue to North Fifth Street. The city would be responsible for a five percent match of the ODOT funds.

Finance also gave the engineer a thumbs up to apply for more Safe Routes to School funding. Projects being considered for the grant include: new sidewalks on South 7th, from Jefferson Avenue to Orchard Avenue; Grant Avenue, from South 8th to South 10th Streets; and Clairmont Avenue, from North 10th to Clark Street. The funding is worth up to $400,000 and the projects are 100 percent paid for by ODOT.

Safety Director Rocky Hill presented a request from the Cambridge Fire Department to apply for a 2017 State of Ohio EMS Grant for $1,500. Finance okayed the request.

City officials also received authorization to apply for a Nature Works Grant in the amount of $15,000 to rehab the tennis courts at Cambridge City Park. The 25 percent local match would be paid for out of the Park User Fee line item.

The Legislative Committee met and approved a liquor licence transfer from Pranaey Internation LLC to Sitra Devi LLC for a business on Glenn Highway.