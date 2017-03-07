CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Finance Committee of Cambridge City Council approved the city’s 2017 budget on Monday night.

The new financial blueprint showed a three-percent increase in the general fund and a 10-percent increase in overall spending. Finance Chair Tim Evancho explains that a large part of the overall increase is due to planned capital improvement projects that will benefit residents:

The City’s General Fund increased from $7.55 million in 2016 to $7.78 million in 2017. The overall budget (general and special funds) increased from $25.6 million in 2016 to $28.45 million in 2017.

Evancho stated that an unexpected carry-over from 2016 of over $1.3 million helped jump start this year’s budget. Officials say there will not be such a large carry-over into 2018. Council is expecting this year’s budget to be tight and urged all department heads to continue to be frugal and minimize expenditures.

Finance also approved a 50-cent-per-hour increase for all non-union salaried employees.

Additional proposed expenses for 2017 Bed Tax revenues were approved, as well, including: $25,000 for 50 percent of the start-up money for the City-County Land Bank, $50,000 for a new patrol car for the Cambridge Police and a $60,000 loan to pay an architect until a USDA Loan can be appropriated.

The committee approved a request for $10,800 from Bed Tax funds from the Code Enforcement Department for the demolition of fire damaged properties on North 5th Street.

And a five-cent raise was given a thumbs up for seasonal employees at the City Park to bring wages up to minimum wage.

These and other matters will be considered at the next full meeting of Cambridge City Council next Monday.