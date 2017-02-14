CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — More than 50 felony counts have been handed down against 15 suspects believed to be involved in a pair of heroin distribution operations in and around Cambridge.

The Cambridge Police Department on Monday issued the results of a special grand jury of the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court last week. Police detectives say that an alleged criminal enterprise with ties to Detroit has been operating at least six heroin distribution houses in Cambridge for the last two years, while a heroin operation with ties to the Bloods gang out of the Bronx, New York has been at various locations in town since 2002.

Charges against the 15 suspects include trafficking in heroin, possession of drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.

Guernsey County Prosecutor Joel Blue told AVC News that the decision to present charges of “engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity” to the special grand jury was based on patterns of drug-related activity that suggested a greater criminal enterprise amongst the suspects. Blue said that the state version of so-called RICO charges carry more serious penalties than are usually imposed by local charges.

Blue praised the diligence of Cambridge Police investigators for bringing the case to fruition. The special grand jury followed three months of undercover work by Cambridge Police narcotics officers and detectives. During those three months, the CPD conducted seven SWAT team raids, seized more than $20,000 in cash and thousands of dollars-worth of heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, and arrested of 65 felony drug offenders.

Cambridge Police investigators say more charges are expected against the suspect listed below and more suspects are expected to be charged at an upcoming grand jury.

Indictments were leveled against:

– 31-year-old Tyrell D. “Poosa” Collins of The Bronx, New York, charged with eight counts of trafficking in heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity;

– 25-year-old Jaleel O. “Show” King of The Bronx, New York, indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, engaging in pattern of corrupt activity;

– 31-year-old Kareem S. “Twin” Reddick of The Bronx, New York, facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools, specification for seized money;

– 52-year-old Vincent D. “Unc” Capito of Detroit, Michigan, charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin specification of for seized money;

– 19-year-old Charlie C. “Goat” Luckett of Detroit, Michigan, indicted on two counts trafficking in heroin, specification of money;

– 24-year-old Georganna J. Shiffett of Cambridge, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility;

– 27-year-old Andrea N. Danley of Cambridge, who faces two counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity;

– 28-year-old Jesse A. Hickman of Cambridge, charged with trafficking in heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity;

– 31-year-old Kristopher M. “Whitey” Whitehair of Cambridge, indicted on a single count of aggravated possession of drugs;

– 31-year-old Carri M. Alloway of Cambridge, who faces two counts of trafficking in heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

– 35-year-old Paul E. “Herkie” Fisher of Cambridge, charged with two counts of possession of heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, tampering with evidence;

– 39-year-old Douglas Bennett of Cambridge, charged with trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of criminal tools, possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility;

– 31-year-old D’andre L. “Dre” Bennett of Akron, Ohio, charged with trafficking in heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity;

– 31-year-old Frankie L. Roper of Akron, Ohio, who faces charges of possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs; and

– 32-year-old Allen L. “Fradey” Henderson of Mount Vernon, Ohio – trafficking in heroin, possessing criminal tools, possession of heroin.