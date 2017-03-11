COSHOCTON, Ohio — Additional details have been released about a woman found dead alongside a Coshocton County roadway on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Tim Rogers told media outlets on Friday that the body of 27-year-old Heather Nicole Levi-Ayers was spotted by a motorist driving along Township Road 68 at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Though authorities have released only a few details of the case, the family of Levi-Ayers told WBNS-TV that she was pregnant with twins. They say they are also unsure why Heather would have been in Coshocton County.

The victim’s family also told reporters that Levi-Ayers was known to be involved with a number of known drug abusers. Because of this, the woman’s two daughters had been placed into foster care.

The woman was reportedly found in a wooded area, wearing only socks, sweatpants and a sports bra. Sheriff Rogers said that, while the death is considered suspicious, investigators do not believe the crime was violent or sexual in nature.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, pending the results of an autopsy by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.