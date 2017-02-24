MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — The family of a Morgan County woman is asking southeastern Ohioans to help locate her, after she was reported as missing around two months ago.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Crystal Ann Corbin of Windsor Township was reported missing by her family on Dec. 30, 2016. Family members say Corbin was last seen at her home on Dec. 27, when she allegedly said she was going away for a couple of days with an unknown friend. Corbin reportedly failed to return on Dec. 29.

Corbin’s family told law enforcement officials that they believe she took a small suitcase along with about three weeks worth of medication with her. Corbin is known to frequent gambling establishments in a multi-state area.

Around a week after she was reported missing, members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Stockport Volunteer Fire Department and Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department organized a search party that covered seven acres of wooded area around her home. They did not find any signs of Corbin during the search.

Corbin is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 740.962.4044.