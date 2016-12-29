Pa.-based drilling giant sheds drilling rights in Noble, Monroe counties

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based drilling giant announced earlier this month that it has sold its rights to nearly 10,000 acres in eastern Ohio.

Eclipse Resources Corporation announced on Dec. 19 it has completed the sale of approximately 9,900 acres in eastern Noble County and western Monroe County. The sale to an undisclosed buyer netted Eclipse around $63.8 million.

An Eclipse press release states that the assets sold were predominately undeveloped acres in the Utica Shale formation and included production of approximately 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas production, per day.

Eclipse President Benjamin Huburt stated that the acreage did not permit the company to “drill wells with lateral lengths that meet our internal planning requirements, and would have required future lease extension payments.”

Huburt said the company is looking to accelerate growth in 2017, including the addition of a second operated drilling rig during the year.