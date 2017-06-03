NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – An earthquake was recorded in Noble County on Friday night.

This was no minor tremor. According to the United States Geological Service, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 11 p.m.. The epicenter was near State Route 147, between Seneca Lake and Batesville – that’s southwest of Barnesville, directly south of Quaker City and northeast of Caldwell. The USGS also said the epicenter of the quake was located 5 kilometers underground.

Both the Noble County and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Offices said dispatchers received a number of calls from people saying they felt the earthquake.

Both Sheriff’s Offices says there have been no reports of any damage.