OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — Officials in the East Guernsey Local School District are looking into additional programs in the near future.

During Wednesday night’s regular meeting, the Board of Education approved agreements with Belmont College, Kent State, Zane State College and the University of Toledo, expanding the Credit Plus programs for the 2017-18 school year. Officials say this is a part of the expanded offerings of college level credits for students while still in high school.

Superintendent Adam Pittis led a discussion about the possibility of adding cross country to the Warriors’ fall sports line up. Pittis says there may only be 10-15 athletes involved, initially, but he feels that it is a worthy program that it would not interfere with other sports or academics. Officials are looking at the financial aspects of re-establishing the program, and weighing pros and cons. The matter may come up for a board vote next month.

Pittis also said that officials are considering creating the position of construction manager. This person would oversee the numerous projects that take place during the summer.

Superintendent Pittis also reported that the administration and others are looking into establishing a STEM Program for elementary and middle school students. STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs cover a broad range of specialties, including computers, robotics and much more.

The Board also discussed the district’s facility use policy. Superintendent Pittis currently is in charge of scheduling the various events and activities that take place in the different school buildings. Officials are considering establishing an online scheduling system, which they say would make better use of the district’s facilities and diminish the chance of conflicts. Pittis says that scheduling events is handled on a first-come, first-served basis; however, there is a process of prioritization, if there are conflicts. Fees are typically only charged if the event costs the district money or the event is making money on the activity.

Technology Supervisor Matt Hardy reported that the district was recently awarded Category II E-Rate funds. Hardy says the award was for $130,000, the majority of which will be reimbursed. This means the district can undergo major network upgrades at a very low cost to the district.

During the financial report, Treasurer/CFO Matt Reed reported that the district is seeing major jumps in property tax values, due to oil and gas mineral values. Reed says, in 2014, the estimated values were $4 million. This jumped to $17 million in 2015, $47 million last year and $101 million this year. Officials are quick to point out that the numbers are only estimates, and do not represent actual income. In addition, as local revenues increase, the state typically decreases their funding in a similar manner.

The East Guernsey School Board will next meet in regular session on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 6 p.m. The meeting takes place at the District Office in Old Washington, and the public is welcome.