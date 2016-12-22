Treasurer/CFO says district right on track, financially

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — The East Guernsey Local Schools District Board of Education on Wednesday night met for the final time in 2016.

A light agenda faced the Board, as they went about the business of wrapping up 2016 and looking ahead to 2017. The Board approved a number of personnel items Wednesday evening. Approved was a Supervisor Validation for Danielle Fannin, Resident Educator Mentor, as well as volunteers and substitutes. Also approved was a supplemental contract to Codey Henry (Technical Advisor) and a Non-Certified contract to Jennifer Wayble (Instructional Aid).

With the calendar year coming to a close, Treasurer/CFO Matt Reed reported that the district’s finances, revenues and expenditures, are “right on track.” Halfway through the fiscal year, Reed says that the district’s financial picture is just about as budgeted.

Superintendent Adam Pittis updated the Board on Ohio Senate Bill 3, and some elements that may affect the district. According to Pittis, one part of the bill raised the minimum amount that a district must publicly bid out for a project or purchase. In the past, any purchase over $25,000 would have to go through a bidding process. That amount has been raised to $50,000. Pittis notes that this change will affect mostly the large school districts.

Another change affects the way a district may choose their representative to their area vocational school board. Pittis adds that other changes coming out of SB3 will affect truancy policies and to set limits on the amount of testing that students can undergo.

Additional updates, and how they may affect East Guernsey are expected in the near future, as more details of the bill come out.

Finally, the Board adjourned into executive session to hear and consider a grievance submitted by an EGCEA member. No word on any action that was taken by the Board, following that meeting.

The organizational meeting of the East Guernsey Board of Education is slated for 3:30 p.m. on January 2, 2017, at the District Office. The first official board meeting for 2017 will be set, at that time.