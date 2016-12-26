NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County grand jury has indicted a suspect in connection with a Dover man’s murder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jeff “Coco” Colaiacovo of Dover is facing a seven-count indictment for his alleged role in the death of 72-year-old Arlie Gooch. Included in the seven counts filed against Colaiacovo are charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and robbery.

The coroner ruled that Gooch, who was found dead in his garage in October, died from multiple blunt force trauma blows to the head. Investigators say Colaiacovo was the last one to see Gooch alive, and additional evidence processed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation implicates the suspect in the murder.

If convicted, Colaiacovo could face up-to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Colaiacovo is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on an unrelated protection order violation on $75,000 bond.