CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A pair of donations by area business owners have paved the way for the expansion of the Cambridge Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Ford Tire and Service completed its November fundraiser for the K-9 unit, donating $1,500 to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 10 K-9 Fund, which is used for the purchase, health care and future training of the police department’s working dogs. These funds were earmarked for the care of the newest member of the K-9 unit, named Breeze.

K-9 Breeze has been assigned to work with Patrolman Jerod Eubanks, and will serve as a dual purpose canine for the department. The Cambridge PD’s K-9 Luna will now be assigned to special operations, consisting of drug and parcel interdiction, undercover work and special assignments.

The K-9 Fund also accepted a generous donation from Carol Goff and Associates, who donated $1,000 earlier this week. These funds will be used towards the purchase of a second, younger police dog. The new K-9 prospect, a Belgian Malinois is currently being trained in Canton with the Police K-9 Association and will be assigned to Patrolman Zach Smith after certification.

F.O.P. Lodge No. 10 will continue to raise funds for the K-9 Program. Any donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to 601 Southgate Parkway in Cambridge.