CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — All three Committees of Cambridge City Council met on Monday night.

The Finance Committee approved a request by Chief Mark DeLancey to appropriate a donation of nearly $8,700 from the Guernsey County Port Authority to the Police Department’s equipment line item. Those funds, along with more than $2,500 from Guernsey County CHOICES, will be used to purchase a driving simulator for CPD.

A request by Safety Director Rocky Hill to confirm the wage re-opener with FOP Lodge #10 was approved, as well. City police officers now want to accept a 50-cent-per-hour raise this year and next year, retroactive to the beginning of the year, already in effect for members of the Cambridge Fire Department IIAF and the City’s AFSCME employees.

A request by City Auditor Suellen Johnson to transfer $16,000 from general fund miscellaneous to municipal court salaries was okayed.

A request for additional funds from the Cambridge Airport for $3,000 was approved. The funds will upgrade the airport’s gas pumps and will be matched by the county, the C-I-C and area businesses. The funds will come from the city’s services by contract general fund line item.

The Legislative Committee met and approved a liquor license transfer for the new owners of the Cambridge Quality Inn.

And City Service met and okayed a request by the Kambri Shrine to solicit donations for Shriners’ Hospital for Children on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the corners of Wheeling Avenue and Southgate Parkway, Wheeling Avenue and South 23rd Street, Southgate Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue, Dewey Avenue and Jefferson Avenue and Clark Street and Edgeworth Avenue.